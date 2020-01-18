14-year-old girl rescued after friends use Snapchat to find her
A 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted was able to alert her friends using Snapchat, which also allowed them to pinpoint her location, San Jose police said.
The teen's friends then called 911 and officers attended a motel in San Jose on Tuesday morning, San Jose police said in a news release.
They found Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, of San Jose, as he was leaving a second-floor room. The girl was inside the room, the release said.
Vasquez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail Wednesday on felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration of a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force and rape by intoxication or controlled substance. He is being held without bail at the Main Jail in San Jose, according to online jail records.
READ THE ORIGINAL STORY | Kidnapped girl, 14, rescued after friends use Snapchat to find her