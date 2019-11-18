Since there's no engine, electric vehicles don't need a long hood, but the Mustang Mach-E has one. That's a classic performance design cue, but it also helps maintain the Mustang family resemblance. It also has a black rooftop, no matter the paint color on the rest of the car, creating the illusion of a low sloping roofline. The taillights spread out horizontally to increase the perception of width and make the vehicle seem more planted and stable like a sports car.