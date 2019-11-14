The merger combines the two largest US newspaper chains under a new company, which will keep the Gannett name. Gannett owns USA Today and more than 100 local newspapers, including The Arizona Republic and The Des Moines Register. GateHouse publishes more than 100 daily newspapers which, together with the weekly newspapers and other publications it owns, give it a presence in 39 states. The combined company now accounts for more than one-sixth of the remaining daily papers in the US, according to Nieman Lab.