UPDATE: Chattanooga FD responds to fire at Golden Gateway Apartments
UPDATE: Chattanooga FD says the fire is under control.
According to a press release, the fire department was called to the 1124 building on Grove Street around 10 a.m.
Upon arrival, smoke and flames were coming out of one of the lower units.
All residents were out by the time firefighters arrived.
Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the apartments. The fire department says McKamey Animal Center has been notified, but in the meantime, the dog is getting "a lot of love."
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Fire Department says they are responding to a fire in one of the buildings at the Golden Gateway Apartments.
The fire department says at least four units were impacted, but no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.