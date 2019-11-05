Wildlife officers said the deer began goring the Tellico Plains woman with its antlers.

After the woman fought back and latched on to the deer’s antlers, TWRA said the deer dragged her and continued to attack.

At that point, TWRA said three who people saw what was going on came to the woman’s help and got her to safety.

The woman is now at Blount County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

