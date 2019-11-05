News
Blount County woman seriously injured in unprovoked white-tailed deer attack, TWRA says
Tuesday, November 5th 2019
A woman is recovering after being attacked by a white-tailed deer in Maryville while she was getting the mail Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
TWRA said the deer came up from behind the woman and slammed her to the ground outside a business on North Springview Drive.
Wildlife officers said the deer began goring the Tellico Plains woman with its antlers.
After the woman fought back and latched on to the deer’s antlers, TWRA said the deer dragged her and continued to attack.
At that point, TWRA said three who people saw what was going on came to the woman’s help and got her to safety.
The woman is now at Blount County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
