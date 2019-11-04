The Charlotte, Michigan resident checked out two books from her local library in 2017, and says she didn't know about the overdue fines until a few months ago, according to CNN affiliate WILX. Melinda Sanders-Jones was told in person that her books were late when she was barred a few months ago from using a printer at Charlotte Community Library. Once Sanders located them on her son's bookshelf and returned them, she figured she would be notified of the fees, she told the station.