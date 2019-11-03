Taggart came to FSU from the University of Oregon, where he spent one year as head coach. Before that, he was the head coach at the University of South Florida from 2013-16. His first head coaching job was at his alma mater, Western Kentucky University. He was head coach there from 2010-2012 after serving as an assistant from 1999-2006. Between his time at Western Kentucky, he was at Stanford University as an assistant coach from 2007-2009.