News
Crews put out overnight fire in Hixson
Sunday, September 1st 2019, 3:07 AM EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, September 1st 2019, 3:08 AM EDT
Crews responded to a fire in Hixson early Sunday morning.
It happened on Longview Drive.
Smoke was seen coming from the home when fire crews got there.
Fire officials say a person living in the home was able to get out safely.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
Crews say the fire appears to be electrical in nature and accidental.
No one was hurt.