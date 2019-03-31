Harper was the No. 1 overall pick by the Nationals in the 2010 amateur draft and was NL Rookie of the Year in 2012 at age 19. He was the 2015 NL MVP when he batted .330 and hit 42 homers. The outfielder left as a free agent for the Phillies and a 13-year, $330 million contract and digs in to an unknown fan reaction on Tuesday.