Advisories

wind chill

Bledsoe, TN NCZ060-061-TNZ012>015-018-035-036-041-043-045>047-072-074-081-082-

087-098-102-VAZ001-002-005-006-008-311645-

/O.NEW.KMRX.WC.Y.0004.180101T0500Z-180101T1700Z/

Cherokee-Clay-Scott TN-Campbell-Claiborne-Hancock-Johnson-Morgan-

Anderson-Cocke Smoky Mountains-Southeast Greene-Unicoi-

Northwest Carter-Southeast Carter-Blount Smoky Mountains-

Sevier Smoky Mountains-Sequatchie-Bledsoe-Southeast Monroe-Marion-

East Polk-Lee-Wise-Scott-Russell-Washington-

Including the cities of Murphy, Hayesville, Oneida, La Follette,

Tazewell, Sneedville, Mountain City, Wartburg, Clinton,

Oak Ridge, Cosby, Cedar Creek, Erwin, Elizabethton,

Roan Mountain, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg, Dunlap, Pikeville,

Coker Creek, Jasper, Ducktown, Jonesville, Wise, Norton,

Gate City, Lebanon, and Abingdon

336 AM EST Sun Dec 31 2017 /236 AM CST Sun Dec 31 2017/



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/

TONIGHT TO NOON EST /11 AM CST/ MONDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to

range from 5 above zero to 10 below zero.



* WHERE...Higher elevations of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia

and Southwest North Carolina.



* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to noon EST /11

AM CST/ Monday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite

in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. These conditions can

lead to hypothermia, or even death, if precautions are not taken

when exposed to the cold air. Those venturing outdoors should

dress warmly...making sure all exposed skin is covered.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



$$



Catoosa, GA GAZ001>009-011>016-312000-

/O.NEW.KFFC.WC.Y.0003.180101T0300Z-180101T1600Z/

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns-

Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, and Cleveland

256 AM EST Sun Dec 31 2017



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST MONDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 5 below.



* WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north of

a line from Summerville to Jasper to Cleveland.



* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Monday.



* ADDITION DETAILS...Low temperatures will drop to 10 to 15

degrees across extreme north Georgia. Winds will be north at 5

to 15 mph.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



$$



Grundy, TN TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-312230-

/O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0002.180101T0400Z-180101T1500Z/

/O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0003.180102T0600Z-180102T1800Z/

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-

Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-

Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-

Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-

Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-

Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,

Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,

Byrdstown, Erin, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson,

Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,

Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro,

Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville,

Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg,

Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta,

Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville,

Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg,

and Pulaski

352 AM CST Sun Dec 31 2017



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY

NIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY...



* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 5 below zero

tonight for New Years Eve celebrations. Expect wind chills to

bottom out near 10 below zero Monday night.



* WHERE...Middle Tennessee.



* WHEN...10 PM this evening to 9 AM Monday...and again midnight

Tuesday through noon Tuesday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Expect frigid conditions at any outdoor

New Years Eve celebrations tonight. Dress accordingly in plenty

of layers and minimize exposed skin. In addition with these

frigid temperatures and little recovery during the daytime

hours this could cause problems for exposed plumbing pipes. Be

sure to take the necessary precautions keep water pipes from

freezing. Consider bringing any pets indoors and check on

neighbors... elderly...and homeless.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.



&&



$$





