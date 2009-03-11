Full schedule and results from the 2009 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (WRCB) -- The 2009 Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournamant will take place at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida, March 12-15.

The top two seeds from each division will have byes through the opening round. The winner receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

2009 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

St. Pete Times Forum - Tampa, FL

First Round - Thursday, March 12

1:00 p.m. - (4 East) Kentucky vs. (5 West) Mississippi

3:15 p.m. - (3 West) Mississippi State vs. (6 East) Georgia

7:30 p.m. - (4 West) Alabama vs. (5 East) Vanderbilt

9:45 p.m. - (3 East) Florida vs. (6 West) Arkansas

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 13

1:00 p.m. - (1 West) LSU vs. Kentucky/Mississippi winner

3:15 p.m. - (2 East) South Carolina vs. Mississippi State/Georgia winner

7:30 p.m. - (1 East) Tennessee vs. Alabama/Vanderbilt winner

9:45 p.m. - (2 West) Auburn vs. Florida/Arkansas winner

Semifinals - Saturday, March 14

1:00 p.m. - Semifinal 1

3:15 p.m. - Semifinal 2

Championship - Sunday, March 15

1:00 p.m. - Championship Game