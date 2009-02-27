Chattanooga Shooting Victim Dies

UPDATED 2pm Friday

Police say Jonah Garner has died at Erlanger Medical Center.

Investigators are looking for a 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood, red or maroon in color, TN lic plate 999QYS 4 door. Garner was last seen in the car Thursday and the car has not been found. The investigators are asking the public to call the police at 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 698-3333 if they spot this vehicle.

This is the 5th homicide of the year in Chattanooga.

UPDATED 10AM Friday

Police identify the victim as 22 year old Jonah Ranard Garner from 2189 Camden Oak Drive in Chattanooga.

Investigators say neighbors heard three gunshots followed by the sound of loud squealing tires. They found Garner along the York Street road shoulder with a severe head injury, unconscious but breathing.

EMS transported Garner to Erlanger Medical Center where he is in very critical condition at the Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

4AM Friday

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Another early morning shooting has sent one person to the hospital.

Chattanooga Police tell us the shooting happened around 2:25 Friday morning in the 2500 block of York Street. One person was shot and was taken to Erlanger. Their condition is not known at this hour. Reports are it was a gunshot wound to the head.

At this time, there is no suspect description. Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of this shooting as we get more information.