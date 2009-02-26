Limited Ground Meat Recall Issued by Bi Lo

FT. OGLETHORPE (WRCB) -- BI-LO announced a recall of fresh ground beef and fresh ground chuck sold only at the BI-LO located at 1873 Fort Oglethorpe Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia because some of the meat may contain pieces of plastic.

This recall affects less than 10 lbs. of fresh ground beef and fresh ground chuck found only at the store on Fort Oglethorpe Parkway. It was sold after 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 25. The meat bears the sell or freeze by date of February 27, 2009; this voluntary recall does not include any other products or stores.

Store officials are investigating how the meat may have become contaminated. Customers can return purchased fresh ground beef and fresh ground chuck to the Fort Oglethorpe store for replacement or refund. Consumers with questions concerning this recall can call Consumer Relations at (864) 286-2834.