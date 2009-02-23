Elizabeth and Matthew are hoping to find their Forever Family.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Child's play makes the interview a little easier for Matthew, who prefers to let Elizabeth do most of the talking.

10-year-old Elizabeth and 8-year-old Matthew didn't let down their guard down too much, but some of their answers give a glimpse of their past and what they hope for the future.

What does she want new parents to be like?

"Non-smokers, non-drinkers, nice, respectful, active and play with us and be with us a lot," said Elizabeth. "I hope they don't go out to parties too much."

Elizabeth and Matthew agree they want to stay together.

People who know Elizabeth and Matthew say they are very smart, fun, active and loving. Elizabeth loves school and loves to read. Matthew loves computer games.

If you'd like to know more about Elizabeth and Matthew, call 634-7715.