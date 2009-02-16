Sgt Billy: Tribute on a Napkin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sgt Billy: Tribute on a Napkin

I had a great, albeit short, time at home which was cut even shorter since I had to go to Fort Riley on part of my leave.  I had to give an update to those that are preparing to come over to Afghanistan.  I wasn't really going to post a blog about my leave because that is mostly personal time but something happened that I can't sit on and must share with the world( ok maybe not the world, but a huge part of my world). 

 I was flying from Chattanooga to Cincinnati  in uniform, to which I never get used to, but always appreciate, people saying thanks, buying my meals, and such.  On the plane, an elderly couple sitting next to me made some conversation then went about reading a book and doing a crossword puzzle and I went into headphone mode.  As we landed I helped them get their bags out of the overhead compartment, then went to putting away my comp so I could disembark. 

The elderly lady handed me a napkin as she walked off and being in a hurry I didn't look at it at first.  I put it in my pocket and continued what I was doing.  When I got to my connecting gate I got some coffee and was about to read some in my book to kill the two-hour layover I had.  I remembered the napkin and thinking it would make a good book mark, I pulled it out.  On the outside  "logo" part of the napkin  she had written "ONE MAN"  from her to me(I won't use her name because I don't know if she'd want me to). 

 So I opened and read the following words
"One day I was flying to my vacation destination,
   In the Airport waiting, I saw one man in camouflage.
Coming or going I asked him in passing
Home from Iraq, now its to Afghanistan."  verse one
 
 Chorus:    One day, One man
    One Nation Under God
    One day, one world,
    One eternal cause
With humbled heart I'm on my way,
but thinking of his journey.
One man at a time
gives me a world of ease.
Thanking God for goodness, strength, and dedication
For one man in camouflage standing up for Peace    
 
As I read these words sitting at the gate, I had to get up and go to the bathroom because multi tour combat veterans aren't suppose to cry over mere words handed to him on a napkin from a stranger. It took me a few minutes to regain the composure needed to be in public, but I did and went back out to where I was sitting. 

My commitment now will never waiver or falter   and if it does all I have to do is pull out that American Airlines napkin and will be forever grateful for the unwavering support of not only family and friends, but from strangers alike.

  And if you "Ma'am", my traveling friend, read this-Thank you.

SSG Massingale 

