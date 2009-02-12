See the Chattanooga Car: New VW Sketch Released

Untitled Document

In the Drive for Volkswagen……Eyewitness News has obtained the first design sketch of the Volkswagen that will be produced at the new Chattanooga plant beginning in 2011. The sketch of the New Mid-Size Sedan (NMS) was released today by VW’s Board in Wolfsburg, Germany and according to VW, provides a more realistic idea of the car design. No official name has been given to the vehicle.