CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - One of the first things we discovered about 16-year-old Josh is you never quite know what he's going to say. Josh is an original guy. He loves to take things apart and try to fix them, and he'll work until he fixes it.

Josh knows what he wants.

"I'm thinking about having a good family, good stuff to eat, a waterbed and cord for my TV so I can watch cable," said Josh.

Social workers who help Josh know what he needs: a strong father figure in a two-parent home with structure and guidance.

"I just want a family that's nice and doesn't beat me with a belt, because that's what my other family did," said Josh.

A Forever Family will change the course of Josh's life, and his sweet disposition could change yours.

To learn more about adopting Josh call the Department of Children's Services at 634-7715.