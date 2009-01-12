Chris - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Forever Family

Chris

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chris is very bright and technically-oriented teen. He started learning with his toys.

"I used to take apart electrical toys try to figure the out how they work and put them back together," said Chris.

Those who know him well say Chris has a good sense of humor and is a joy to be around. He enjoys one-on-one time with adults but also like to spend time alone reading or playing on the computer.

Chris likes the sound of a Forever Family, and one word comes to mind to describe what he'd want in parents:

"Care, for them to care about me and all that," said Chris.

And he's okay with the idea of brothers or sisters and wants to please.

"I'll be good if I did have one," said Chris. "It would be somebody to teach. That would be nice."

Chris can put almost anything together but only a special family will have the ability to put him in a nurturing home.

If you can give that to Chris, call the Department of Children's Services.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:55:09 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:54:57 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.