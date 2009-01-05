Robert - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Robert

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 12-year-old Robert would be so happy to be embraced by loving parents. Those who know him say he's very caring and eager to please.

He tries hard in school. Math is his favorite subject.

"The teacher said I was the best student in class," said Robert. "I guess I'm good at fractions."

And he'd love outdoor activities with a family.

"4-wheel riding, dirt bikes and stuff," listed Robert. 

Robert's ideal family would have "big brothers, and would be able to visit my real brother and sister a little bit."

He'd like to stay in touch with a younger brother and sister who have already been adopted.

"I like riding horses, roping and stuff," he added. 

And he'd love to be able to keep on roping, a hobby he's grown to love.

"My foster sister's husband taught me," he said. "He showed me how to hold the rope. You just got to get the hang of it."

But more than anything, Robert wants a Forever Family.

"I'm sure it would be nice to have a Forever Family, where you know you're going to stay," he said. 

If you want to give Robert a Forever Family, call the Department of Children's Services.

