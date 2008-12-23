Weight Loss Warnings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weight Loss Warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning against 28 weight-loss products you might be tempted to try after the holidays.

The FDA says they contain unlisted ingredients, including powerful appetite-suppressing drugs and a suspected carcinogen. A spokeswoman says in some cases, they have prescription drugs in amounts that greatly exceed their maximum recommended dosages.

The FDA says none of the supplements lists the dangerous ingredients on the label.

The pills are advertised as "natural" fat busters, and have names like Imelda Perfect Slim. Some suggest they are innovative "herbal" remedies from Asia.

The FDA is considering criminal charges against some of the companies because they have not responded to requests for recalls.

Here are the products named in the warning:

Fatloss Slimming

2 Day Diet     

3x Slimming Power

Japan Lingzhi  24 Hours Diet

5x Imelda Perfect Slimming

3 Day Diet

7 Day Herbal Slim

8 Factor Diet

7 Diet Day/Night Formula

999 Fitness Essence

Extrim Plus

GMP

Imelda Perfect Slim

Lida DaiDaihua

Miaozi Slim Capsules

Perfect Slim

Perfect Slim 5x

Phyto Shape

ProSlim Plus

Royal Slimming Formula

Slim 3 in 1

Slim Express 360

Slimtech

Somotrim

Superslim

TripleSlim

Zhen de Shou

Venom Hyperdrive 3.0

