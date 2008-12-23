Weight Loss Warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning against 28 weight-loss products you might be tempted to try after the holidays.

The FDA says they contain unlisted ingredients, including powerful appetite-suppressing drugs and a suspected carcinogen. A spokeswoman says in some cases, they have prescription drugs in amounts that greatly exceed their maximum recommended dosages.

The FDA says none of the supplements lists the dangerous ingredients on the label.

The pills are advertised as "natural" fat busters, and have names like Imelda Perfect Slim. Some suggest they are innovative "herbal" remedies from Asia.

The FDA is considering criminal charges against some of the companies because they have not responded to requests for recalls.

Here are the products named in the warning:

Fatloss Slimming 2 Day Diet 3x Slimming Power Japan Lingzhi 24 Hours Diet 5x Imelda Perfect Slimming 3 Day Diet 7 Day Herbal Slim 8 Factor Diet 7 Diet Day/Night Formula 999 Fitness Essence Extrim Plus GMP Imelda Perfect Slim Lida DaiDaihua Miaozi Slim Capsules Perfect Slim Perfect Slim 5x Phyto Shape ProSlim Plus Royal Slimming Formula Slim 3 in 1 Slim Express 360 Slimtech Somotrim Superslim TripleSlim Zhen de Shou Venom Hyperdrive 3.0

