Hot Cocoa Recall; Sold at Big Lots

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tommy Irvin is warning residents that three G&J cocoa products packaged for Christmas sale are being recalled because they may contain the industrial chemical melamine.

The products were sold nationwide at Shopko and Big Lots stores.

They include G&J Hot Cocoa Stuffer, G&J His and Hers Hot Cocoa Set and G&J Cocoa in French vanilla and double chocolate flavors.

The recall was announced Monday. The company said no illnesses from consuming the products have been reported so far, but a few samples tested positive for melamine.

The products are being voluntarily recalled by Dorsey Marketing Inc. of Ville St. Laurent, Quebec. Irwin says consumers should return the products to the store where they bought them for a refund.

On the Net:

FDA recall notice: http://www.fda.gov/oc/po/firmrecalls/dorsey12-08.html

