Amedisys Awards and Honors

2008
Louisiana State Nurses Association Foundation names Amedisys Home Health Services as Outstanding Employer or Facility of the Year (Other than Hospital)
TheStreet.com lists Amedisys as one of the Top Five Fast-Growth Stocks
Information Week - ranks Amedisys 44th on its list of 50 most innovative companies in the country
Fortune magazine ranks Amedisys 76th on its List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
2007
BusinessWeek online ranks Amedisys 65th on its List of 100 Hot Growth Companies
Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys 32 out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list
2006
Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys 55 out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list
BusinessWeek online ranks Amedisys 24th on its List of 100 Hot Growth Companies
Fortune magazine ranks Amedisys 7th on its List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
2005
Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys 12th out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list
CNBC on MSN Money - ranks Amedisys 4th best stock of the decade- up 3,181% since 1/2000
2004
Business Week - ranks Amedisys as the 34th Top Performing Micro-Cap Companies in the Nation
Investors Business Daily - #1 investment recommendation on Top 100 list
Outcome Concept Systems (OCS) - names Amedisys Overall Vision Award winner for the company's dedication to quality patient outcomes
Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys fourth out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list. Bill Borne also named Entrepreneur of the Year.
Greater Baton Rouge Business Report - names Amedisys as Company of the Year
American Executive - features Amedisys in its prestigious "Corporate Spotlight" column
2003-2006
Burkenroad Reports - Tulane University - Top Stock Performance + 659%
2000-2006
NASDAQ - Nation's #1 Home Nursing Stock
1990
Inc. Magazine's - 288th Fastest Growing Companies - Inc. Magazine
1989
Inc. Magazine's - 75th Fastest Growing Companies - Inc. Magazine
