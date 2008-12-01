Amedisys Awards and Honors

2008

Louisiana State Nurses Association Foundation names Amedisys Home Health Services as Outstanding Employer or Facility of the Year (Other than Hospital)



TheStreet.com lists Amedisys as one of the Top Five Fast-Growth Stocks

Information Week - ranks Amedisys 44th on its list of 50 most innovative companies in the country

Fortune magazine ranks Amedisys 76th on its List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

2007

BusinessWeek online ranks Amedisys 65th on its List of 100 Hot Growth Companies

Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys 32 out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list

2006

Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys 55 out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list

BusinessWeek online ranks Amedisys 24th on its List of 100 Hot Growth Companies

Fortune magazine ranks Amedisys 7th on its List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

2005

Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys 12th out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list

CNBC on MSN Money - ranks Amedisys 4th best stock of the decade- up 3,181% since 1/2000

2004

Business Week - ranks Amedisys as the 34th Top Performing Micro-Cap Companies in the Nation

Investors Business Daily - #1 investment recommendation on Top 100 list

Outcome Concept Systems (OCS) - names Amedisys Overall Vision Award winner for the company's dedication to quality patient outcomes

Forbes magazine - ranks Amedisys fourth out of the Top 200 Small Companies in America list. Bill Borne also named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Greater Baton Rouge Business Report - names Amedisys as Company of the Year

American Executive - features Amedisys in its prestigious "Corporate Spotlight" column

2003-2006

Burkenroad Reports - Tulane University - Top Stock Performance + 659%

2000-2006

NASDAQ - Nation's #1 Home Nursing Stock

1990

Inc. Magazine's - 288th Fastest Growing Companies - Inc. Magazine

1989

Inc. Magazine's - 75th Fastest Growing Companies - Inc. Magazine