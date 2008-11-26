What I'm Thankful For - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What I'm Thankful For

Note: you can email Sgt Massingale at billdo13@hotmail.com
November 26, 2008

Ok here is the skinny on what's been going on here.  We have been out to some remote places most of November supporting the ANA.  We got back to the base yesterday so we could take a few days rest and tomorrow get a warm Thanksgiving meal in the DFAC. 

Thinking of Thanksgiving

Its rare that I say this, but I'm looking forward to some Army cooking:)  If I close my eyes, I can even pretend I'm eating homemade mac and cheese, glazed ham, beef and beans, cranberry sauce...ok I have to stop, I just drooled on my laptop!  Anyway to sum it up, it won't be as good as home but its nice they go all out for us. 

Reasons to be Thankful

Some may wonder what exactly we have to be thankful for over here.  For me, that's an easy question.  There are the obvious reasons, my family, my friends and everyone back home who send us love, prayers and snacks:)   But there are more reasons, like health (thankful for that everyday), having a chance to do this job is thanks in itself whether it be  a smile from a child, a handshake from an elder, or the sincere thanks from our interpreters. 

 I'm thankful to be here and to be able to do the job I do. 

 I'm thankful for my team and the fact we work so well together. 

 I'm thankful for my German and Afghanistan counterparts who are on my left and right every day we are out. 

 I'm thankful for the pilots who cover my butt when I'm way out in the boonies! 

Thanks for the Emails

 I'm also thankful for everyone who not only reads this, but passes it on to their friends.  I've gotten emails via the 6 degrees of email separation from people all over the states and I can't even track how they got my email-but I'm thankful for each and everyone.  My contact list was at about 30 when I started this deployment-now its over 100!  So thank you, each and everyone of you!     

Black Friday Wishes

So, Chattanooga are you ready for Black Friday shopping the day after Thanksgiving:)  I know my sister and mom will probably be at 4am ready to shop!  I never could do it, I was a sweat pants and sweatshirt on the couch guy the day after Thanksgiving-oh what I wouldn't give to be stuck in mall traffic Friday now though ha ha.  My mid-tour leave is scheduled for the back half of January and I'm ready for a break.  I can't wait to see my family and friends and real trees and grass and my bed, oh how I've missed my big comfortable, cozy bed! So who is it going to be after the dust settles on the SEC title game?  Personally I hope its not FLA(sorry Cate) 

War Update

     Now back to the war.  Our big push before the winter sets in is going well.  We keep the bad guys on the run, it disrupts them so they cant regroup for the spring.  I almost started an international incident last time we were out, apparently the Afghans aren't aware of "snowball" fights.  So we have some down time at our patrol base and 4 inches of new snow.  Well me and boredom have never mixed ha ha so I make this nice baseball size snowball and walk up to a group of ANA soldiers playing some soccer.  I chunk it at this guy running and drill him right in the melon, he slides through the snow with no clue what just happened to him.  When he looks up the Germans are laughing so he thinks they did it.  Within seconds there are 20 of us going crazy, snowballs flying.  But calmer heads prevailed and in the end we all just fell in the snow laughing.  Over some warm chai, I admitted to "casting the first snowball" and he laughed, but when I reached for my chai, I was greeted by a snowball to the face.  Touche' Sayeed!!


   Ok everyone take care and have a great Thanksgiving, don't eat too much and be careful if you go shopping Friday!


Serving with Pride,
SSG Billy Massingale
2nd LST, NCOIC 


