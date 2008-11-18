GE Oven Recalls

General Electric and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced a voluntary recall of nearly 244,000 GE, GE Profile, Monogram and Kenmore branded wall ovens.

The units pose a risk of fire or burns during the self-cleaning cycle if the door has been removed and reattached during installation or repairs.

Consumers can check their ovens by opening the doors.

If the door will not open fully into a flat position, the self-cleaning cycle should not be used until the oven is repaired.

Owners can, however, continue to use the ovens for normal baking.

The affected ovens were sold between 2002 and 2004.

For additional information, contact GE toll-free at (888) 569-1588 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday ET, or visit the firm's Web site at http://www.GEAppliances.com