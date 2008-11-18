Lean Cuisine Recall

Nestle is recalling several of its popular Lean Cuisine frozen chicken meals.

The recall covers the nine and a half ounce package of "Lean Cuisine Pesto Chicken with Bow Tie Pasta", the 10 and a half ounce box of "Lean Cuisine Chicken Mediterranean" and the 12 and a half ounce package of "Lean Cuisine Chicken Tuscan".

They're all being recalled after several people found small pieces of hard plastic in the meals. The company says one person has been injured. If you have the frozen meals you can return them to the store for a full refund.

If you have any questions you can call lean cuisine at (800) 993-8625. The recall involves approximately 879,565 pounds of frozen chicken meals.

More information about identifying the recalled products:

-9.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE PESTO CHICKEN WITH BOW TIE PASTA" with a production code of "8280595912" and a use-by date of MAY 2010.

-10.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN" with a production code of "8231595912" or "8241595912" and a use-by date of SEP 2010; a production code of "8263595912," "8269595911" or "8274595912," as well as a use-by date of OCT 2010; or, a production code of "8291595912" or "8301595912" as well as a use-by date of NOV 2010.

-12.5-ounce packages of "LEAN CUISINE CHICKEN TUSCAN" WITH a production code of "8234595911" and a use-by date of SEP 2009; a production code of "8253595911" or "8269595912" as well as a use-by date of OCT 2009; or, a production code of "8292595911" or "8296595911" as well as a use-by date of NOV 2009.