S-Curves Cameras

Cities across the state are taking a careful look at the new speed cameras on Hixson Pike S-Curves.

Many cities are faced with the same problem Chattanooga had less than six months ago.

But Chattanooga's final answer for the speeders on the S-Curves is receiving rave reviews from police and traffic managers statewide.

John Van Winkle, the city traffic engineer, told Eyewitness News the problem was actually driver behavior and the numbers backed him up when the speed cameras were installed.

Van Winkle says "The first week, we had almost 900 citations."

The city only issued warnings for the first month but the effect was dramatic and the automatically generated speeding tickets are now hovering around 150 a week.