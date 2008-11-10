Recall of Strawberry Nesquick

Agriculture officials in Georgia announce the recall of some Nestlé Nesquik Strawberry Powder that may contain small fragments of aluminum.

The recall involves 21.8-ounce containers of Nestlé Nesquik Strawberry Powder. Printed on the bottom of each plastic container is a production code of "82255880" or "82265880" with a best by date of "August 2010."

No other Nestlé Nesquik products or production codes of Nestlé Nesquik Strawberry Powder are affected by this recall.

The products were produced on August 12 and 13 and were distributed in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Consumers who have this product at home can return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall should call Nestlé Consumer Services Center at 1-888-637-4345.