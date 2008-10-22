5pm Tuesday: Diesel Racing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Drive for Volkswagen: Destination Germany

5pm Tuesday: Diesel Racing

Posted: Updated:

A race car that runs on diesel? Greg takes a Volkswagen Jetta for a test drive. He says it's not like the diesel of old. It's clean and it's fast.

Volkswagen Racing started in 1966 and it's enjoying a revival as of late. From off-road Baja cars to the Jetta Cup in America, Volkswagen races in eight countries and they are looking to add more.

Both Greg and Louis took a spin. Executives hope the performance on the track will sell the cars in the states. Plus the mileage from clean diesel. Each race runs about 30 minutes and in eight races, the drivers only use two tanks of diesel.Diesel Volkswagens will be produced at the Chattanooga plant.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.