5pm Tuesday: Diesel Racing

A race car that runs on diesel? Greg takes a Volkswagen Jetta for a test drive. He says it's not like the diesel of old. It's clean and it's fast.

Volkswagen Racing started in 1966 and it's enjoying a revival as of late. From off-road Baja cars to the Jetta Cup in America, Volkswagen races in eight countries and they are looking to add more.

Both Greg and Louis took a spin. Executives hope the performance on the track will sell the cars in the states. Plus the mileage from clean diesel. Each race runs about 30 minutes and in eight races, the drivers only use two tanks of diesel.Diesel Volkswagens will be produced at the Chattanooga plant.