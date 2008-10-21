Crib Recall

The recall involves all Delta cribs manufactured in Taiwan or Indonesia, with the "crib trigger lock with safety peg" drop side hardware design.

Almost one million cribs are being recalled for repair after a child was killed.

Delta Enterprise is recalling the drop-side cribs to replace missing safety pegs.

When the pegs in the base of each leg are missing from the lower track, the crib locks can disengage and detach if lowered below the peg hole, creating a hazardous gap.

The cribs were made in Taiwan and Indonesia and sold under a variety of model numbers with the "crib trigger lock with safety peg" drop side hardware design.

If you have one of the cribs stop using it immediately and call the company at 1-800-816-5304 or visit http://www.cribrecallcenter.com/ for a free repair kit.

These model numbers and country of origin can be located on the mattress support board label: 4320, 4340, 4500, 4520, 4530, 4532, 4540, 4542, 4550, 4551, 4580, 4600, 4620, 4624 (production dates 01/06 thru 11/07), 4640, 4660, 4720, 4735, 4742, 4750 (production dates 01/95 thru 12/00), 4760 4770, 4780, 4790, 4820, 4840, 4850, 4860, 4880, 4890, 4892, 4900, 4910, 4920, 4925-2, 4925-6, 4930, 4940, 4943, 4944, 4947, 4948, 4949, 4950, 4958, 4963, 4968, 4969, 4980.

The recalled cribs have date codes ranging from 1995 though December 2005 and one model (4624) was made in 2007.

The model numbers are located on the top of the mattress support board.