Monday's 6:00 Report

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY (WRCB) - In the heart of the VW campus in Wolfsburg, Germany a factory that predates World War II still stands. The company has experienced numerous expansions over the years to become more modern.

Mother nature is an important part of the campus design. Earning money is another important part of Volkswagen's impact on Wolfsburg.

Speaking in English, one resident told us "For most of the people with the money they earn have a better quality of life."

Another English-speaking resident said, "The people who work at Volkswagen make much more money than those at smaller firms."