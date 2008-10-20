Monday's 5:30 Report

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY (WRCB) - In the company town of Wolfsburg, it is difficult to find anyone who has something negative to say about Volkswagen. The pride of that company spills into the streets as three out of ten people work for VW. Imagine how many of the others know someone who does.
Our crew in Germany has found that most of the residents speak English. So telling their story has been relatively easy. When asked about the city one resident told us, "It's wonderful. I love it."
Another life-long resident speaking in English wanted us to know how modern the buildings are and how the VW influence continues to transform this city.
