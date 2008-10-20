Monday's 5:00 Report

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY (WRCB) - Like much of Europe, Wolfsburg is steeped in tradition. The city showcases a mixture of old and new as well as industry meet environment.

On the day of the big VW announcement in Chattanooga this summer, CEO Stefan Jacoby talked about how Chattanooga reminded him of home. We saw those similarities on Monday. The campus houses pieces of the company's story surrounded by lots of green space and water.

At the VW property, workers build 7,000 new vehicles per day. It is the largest factory under one roof in the whole world.