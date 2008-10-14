David A. Pifer, O.D. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David A. Pifer, O.D.

Dr. Pifer received his Doctor of Optometry from Nova Southeastern University in 1998, graduating with honors.  He is also an accountant, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Florida in Tampa and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University.  His clinical experience included focused training in the areas of ocular disease, low vision rehabilitation, and pediatrics.  He has practiced at North park Eye Center for the past 10 years and works with the M.D.'s to offer each patient the full spectrum of complete eye care.  Dr. Pifer lives in Hixson with his wife, Kim, and their four children Kyle, Carly, Carson and Kaitlyn.



423.870.8000
 5022 Old Godsey Lane, Suite 7
Hixson, TN 37343

Our Hours of Operation

Mon - Thurs 8 AM-6 PM
Fri 8 AM -Noon
We are closed daily for lunch
from 12:30PM-1:30PM

We are located beside
Memorial North Park Hospital.
