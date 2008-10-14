Bruce E. Dahrling II, M.D.

Dr. Dahrling is a Chattanooga native, born and raised on Lookout Mountain. After graduating from Baylor School, he moved to Nashville to attend Vanderbilt University, one of the best hospitals and teaching institutions in our country. After completing his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt, he was accepted to and received his medical degree from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, an institution known around the world for training the best doctors and surgeons, and for offering cutting edge medical treatment.

Dr. Dahrling spent two years at the University of Colorado in Denver completing a residency in pathology, and after serving in the military in Vietnam, moved to San Francisco to complete a three year residency in Ophthalmology at the University of California Medical Center. To further his knowledge and training in Ophthalmology and to gain even more experience, he completed a two-year Fellowship at the University of California, focusing on diseases of the Retina.

Before Dr. Dahrling returned to Chattanooga, patients were referred to Memphis or Atlanta for treatment as he was the first Retina specialist to begin treating patients in the area. He is Board Certified and has practiced in Chattanooga and the surrounding area since 1974. Dr. Dahrling's formal training and experience are not only impressive but bring a level of superior treatment and medical care to our area that one would typically find in only much larger cities. Dr. Dahrling practices at North Park Eye Center in Hixson. He lives in Hixson with his wife, Sheri Adams Dahrling, Practice Manager at North Park Eye Center and their dog "Max". His daughter, Angela, lives in the Atlanta area.