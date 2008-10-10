Fmr Band Director Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fmr Band Director Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

APRIL 6TH, 2010

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The former band director for South Pittsburg High School has pleaded guilty to a charge of transporting child pornography by computer.

Roy Walsh, 39, formerly of Jasper, Tennessee, now residing in Lenoir City entered a plea of guilty on Monday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, to transporting child pornography in interstate commerce by means of a computer.

Sentencing has been set for 9:00 a.m., July 12th in Chattanooga. Walsh faces a term of a minimum of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release from five  years to life.

In February 2008, prosecution of an individual in Connecticut disclosed that Walsh had been sending and receiving images of child pornography over the Internet. Chat logs involving Roy Walsh and images sent and received by him were recovered in the investigation. Among the images of child pornography recovered in forensic analysis of a seized computer was sent from Walsh to the individual in Connecticut via computer.

 A search warrant was executed at Walsh's residence in Jasper, Tennessee and two computer hard drives were seized and forensically examined. The seized items were found to contain numerous images of child pornography.

OCTOBER 10TH, 2008

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (WRCB)-

The band director at South Pittsburg High School resigned Friday, after learning he's the subject of a criminal investigation.

Gene Walsh is being investigated by local, state and federal authorities. The Marion County Sheriff's Department says Walsh has not been yet been charged, with any crimes, and there's no evidence of any misconduct involving students.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Walsh's home Friday morning, including Walsh's personal computer, and shortly afterward he voluntarily turned in his resignation to Superintendent Mark Griffith.

South Pittsburg administrators informed students of Walsh's sudden resignation.  Walsh was in his fourth year as band director at South Pittsburg High.

