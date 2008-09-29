AM Weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AM Weather

Good Tuesday.  The heat keeps on keeping on.  Today we will get up to 94 in Chattanooga.  In the mountains we will be in the upper 80s.  The humidity will not be ridiculous, but it will be increasing so we can expect "feels like" temperatures to be in the upper 90s.  Skies today will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday the humidity will get even higher, with the heat index near 100 degrees even though the actual air temperature will be around 92.

Thursday through Saturday temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.  The humidity will remain strong, and we will likely see some scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

Sunday and Monday the chance for rain goes down and highs will hover right around 90 degrees.

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 69

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 87

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 94

Channel 3 Storm Alert Forecast

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 69°

 

Good Thursday.  What a great day lay in store.  Today marks the beginning of the World's Longest Yard Sale.  Head out along 127, and get some deals.  The weather will be perfect with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and temps in the upper 80s.

Friday a front will move through slowly bringing scattered showers to the area late morning and on and off through the evening.  That will keep temps in the mid 80s Friday afternoon.  No severe weather is expected.

Saturday will be amazing, especially for August.  The humidity behind the front will drop like a rock, and temps will maintain in the mid 80s.  Skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will also be nice with a high of 88.  The humidity will be a little higher also with a slight chance for a shower.

Next week, a front will settle over the Tennessee Valley producing showers and thunderstorms on and off Monday through at least Wednesday.  The rain will keep highs about 5 degrees below average in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 69

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 83

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 90

8-Day Forecast: Chattanooga

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 69°

Partly Cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Scattered Showers, Storm?

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 68°

Picture Perfect

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 68°

Increasing Clouds/Humidity

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 71°

Showers/Storms Likely

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 71°

Showers, Storms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 70°

Showers/Storms

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 70°

Scattered Showers

Currently in Chattanooga as of

  • 80°(Feels like 82°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: WSW @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.14 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:52:15 am
  • Sunset: 08:41:50 pm
  • Humidity: 64
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 8

Regional Conditions

Chattanooga
80°
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
