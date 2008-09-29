AM Weather

Police were called to Reynolds' Ooltewah home for a domestic violence call about 9:00pm.More
Police were called to Reynolds' Ooltewah home for a domestic violence call about 9:00pm.More
Tennessee Highway Patrol is working an accident on Highway 305 at County Road 218.More
Tennessee Highway Patrol is working an accident on Highway 305 at County Road 218.More
Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search was executed Tuesday.More
Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search was executed Tuesday.More
Mike Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Draft. He stayed with the team until he was traded to the Predators in 2011.More
Mike Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Draft. He stayed with the team until he was traded to the Predators in 2011.More
The home-rental site teamed with National Geographic to create the most memorable viewing experience under the sun, called the Night at Solar Eclipse.More
The home-rental site teamed with National Geographic to create the most memorable viewing experience under the sun, called the Night at Solar Eclipse.More
Today marks the beginning of the World's Longest Yard Sale.More
Today marks the beginning of the World's Longest Yard Sale.More
Updates to your computer's operating system often they protect you from getting viruses and malware.More
Updates to your computer's operating system often they protect you from getting viruses and malware.More
Good Thursday. What a great day lay in store. Today marks the beginning of the World's Longest Yard Sale. Head out along 127, and get some deals. The weather will be perfect with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and temps in the upper 80s.
Friday a front will move through slowly bringing scattered showers to the area late morning and on and off through the evening. That will keep temps in the mid 80s Friday afternoon. No severe weather is expected.
Saturday will be amazing, especially for August. The humidity behind the front will drop like a rock, and temps will maintain in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Sunday will also be nice with a high of 88. The humidity will be a little higher also with a slight chance for a shower.
Next week, a front will settle over the Tennessee Valley producing showers and thunderstorms on and off Monday through at least Wednesday. The rain will keep highs about 5 degrees below average in the mid 80s.
For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes
THURSDAY:
8am... Partly Cloudy, 69
Noon... Partly Cloudy, 83
5pm... Partly Cloudy, 90
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Showers, Storm?
Picture Perfect
Increasing Clouds/Humidity
Showers/Storms Likely
Showers, Storms
Showers/Storms
Scattered Showers
It was hours after an 8-month-old baby was severely burned that the Department of Children's Services was called to investigate. That child is now recovering at the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.More
It was hours after an 8-month-old baby was severely burned that the Department of Children's Services was called to investigate. That child is now recovering at the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.More
Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search was executed Tuesday.More
Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search was executed Tuesday.More
A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died.More
A toddler mauled by two pit bulls in Georgia has died.More
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. confirmed the layoffs to Channel 3.More
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. confirmed the layoffs to Channel 3.More
Disturbing children's cartoons on YouTube AND YouTube Kids. These fake videos are easily discovered in searches for favorite cartoons. Here's what happened after the videos were blocked, Google's response and 3 things parents should do.More
Disturbing children's cartoons on YouTube AND YouTube Kids. These fake videos are easily discovered in searches for favorite cartoons. Here's what happened after the videos were blocked, Google's response and 3 things parents should do.More
Time is money in the trucking business. It's why some truck drivers are in favor of a bridge connecting Soddy Daisy and Harrison.More
Time is money in the trucking business. It's why some truck drivers are in favor of a bridge connecting Soddy Daisy and Harrison.More
When you think of Vanderbilt University, groundbreaking medical research, a top-notch law school and other superlatives may come to mind, but now there's something else.More
When you think of Vanderbilt University, groundbreaking medical research, a top-notch law school and other superlatives may come to mind, but now there's something else.More