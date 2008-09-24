At New Image Dental, we truly care about your health and safety. That is why we use digital radiography for all our imaging needs. Our advanced digital radiography imaging system is safer and more effective than traditional film based x-ray system. Our digital radiography emits up to 90% less radiation compared to the traditional x-ray, while offering much better results and images which helps us to diagnose your oral health more accurately. We believe that early detection and prevention is key to long term oral health, and we have implemented the latest technologies to help you achieve your ultimate smile. Come and discover how it can make a difference in your smile today.