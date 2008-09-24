Porcelain Veneers and Crowns

Porcelain veneers can be a dream come true for people seeking a solution for aesthetic flaws, since, in just a few office visits, veneers provide a total smile makeover. Among their many benefits, dental veneers are:

The Ultimate Smile Makeover Treatment

Having a dazzling, balanced smile is possible, thanks to porcelain veneers. Since veneers fit over the front of teeth, they transform the smile by completely concealing imperfections.

The Solution for Numerous Aesthetic Flaws

Porcelain veneers camouflage numerous cosmetic problems, making them an option for a wide range of patients. Chips, cracks, discoloration, and misalignment are among the flaws veneers can cover.

An Alternative to Orthodontic Treatment

Many people are dissatisfied with their smile's alignment, but they avoid seeking treatment because they don't want traditional braces. Porcelain dental veneers can even be specially fitted to reshape crooked teeth that may otherwise require orthodontics.

Compatible with Other Dental Treatments

Although porcelain veneers are often all that is needed for a smile makeover, they are also compatible with other dental treatments. For example, they can be placed in combination with teeth whitening, a full-mouth reconstruction, TMJ treatment, or neuromuscular dentistry to completely repair and enhance a patient's smile.