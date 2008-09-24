If you are afraid to go to the dentist, relax! Our sedation dentistry can change your life for the better with a light sedative!

You can have the beautiful smile and the good dental health you've always wanted with sedation dentistry. Ask us about more benefits of pain-free conscious sedation.

Imagine being able to smile with confidence and chew your food without pain. Our comprehensive services and conscious sedation dentistry makes it possible to be totally relaxed during your dental treatment, as if you were asleep.

You won't feel any discomfort and likely won't remember the treatment itself. Because you'll be completely comfortable, we can do many dental care procedures during the same visit, including:

whitening yellow or stained teeth

replacing crowns or dentures

fixing chipped or damaged teeth

restoring sore gums to good health

Best of all, you'll probably only need one or two appointments with us using sedation dentistry. So in hours you can start enjoying the confidence that comes with a bright new smile and good dental health.

Plus sedation dentistry is safe. Before we begins work, we will thoroughly review your medical history, and then monitor you closely during your conscious sedation dental treatment.