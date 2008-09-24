Invisalign makes it easy to straighten your teeth without bands, brackets, or wires. Forget everything you've heard about teeth straightening. Because a proven technology now exists that lets you straighten your teeth-invisibly.

Invisalign is a virtually invisible solution so you can smile during as well as after treatment. In fact, virtually no one will know you're wearing them unless you tell. By using a series of clear, removable aligners, Invisalign straightens your teeth right before your eyes. Change them about every two weeks and your teeth will move-little by little-toward the smile you have always wanted.

Invisalign is comfortable to wear and it doesn't require you to change your busy lifestyle. You visit your doctor every couple of months to check your progression and get new aligners. Average treatment time is only about a year. Because aligners are removable, you can continue to eat your favorite foods while brushing and flossing normally to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

