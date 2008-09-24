The zoom chairside whitening system is a scientifically advanced tooth whitening procedure. It's safe, effective and fast, VERY FAST. In about 45 minutes your teeth will become dramatically whiter. Zoom chairside whitening is ideal for anyone looking for immediate results. The convenience of zoom in comparison to days of wearing trays or strips, makes it the perfect choice for the busy individual.

The procedure is simple. It begins with a short preparation to cover your lips and gums, leaving only your teeth exposed. Then we apply the proprietary zoom whitening gel, which was designed to be used with a specially designed light. The zoom light and gel work together to gently penetrate your teeth, breaking up stains and discoloration. With proper care your smile will sparkle for years.

Take your first step to feeling good, looking great and making a memorable impression every time you smile. You owe it to yourself.