Cool Schools Debut - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cool Schools Debut

How "COOL" is your high school??

We want to know what is "cool" about your high school.

Send an email to coolschools@wrcbtv.com, and tell us what positive and innovative things your school has going on.

On Monday mornings, beginning September 9th, Channel 3's David Karnes will bring a camera crew and, from 5-7am, go live from your school, showing off all the things that make it great.

Watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News Today Friday mornings to see which school will be featured from 5-7am the following Monday.

Click here to submit your high school to be a "Cool School"

coolschools@wrcbtv.com


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.