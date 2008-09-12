Cool Schools Debut

How "COOL" is your high school??
We want to know what is "cool" about your high school.
Send an email to coolschools@wrcbtv.com, and tell us what positive and innovative things your school has going on.
On Monday mornings, beginning September 9th, Channel 3's David Karnes will bring a camera crew and, from 5-7am, go live from your school, showing off all the things that make it great.
Watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News Today Friday mornings to see which school will be featured from 5-7am the following Monday.
Click here to submit your high school to be a "Cool School"
There has been a change at the top, at Brainerd High School. Hamilton County school officials are hoping Chris James can give the school a boost.More
Hamilton County Schools will launch Future Ready Institutes in the fall that will give students the opportunity to learn about various career fields.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
