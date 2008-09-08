Stedmon is one of the many children waiting for a forever family.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - On the outside Stedmon is a pretty typical 16 year old.

"I like to play basketball, sports, skateboarding," said Stedmon.

He also enjoys video and arcade games.

But, under the surface you'll find a thinker, a young man who would like to be a psychologist. He wonders why people do the things they do.

"I like to learn about how people think, react to situations and all, what their problems is," said Stedmon. "I want to help somebody."

He already helps his peers.

"If a kid in school gets picked on a lot I don't like to see that, and I help them out," said Stedmon.

Those who know Stedmon say he is a very friendly child and has a beautiful personality. He will do well in a two-parent family that has a strong positive male role model. Someone who can help him stay focused and achieve his goals.

"I want to go to college," said Stedmon. "I want to go to med school and be a psychologist."

If you would like to find out more about Stedmon or other adoptable children, please call the Department of Children's Services. Their number is 634-7715.