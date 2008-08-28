A marvelous Monday ahead!

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Monday, and happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! The week starts on an overall mild note with colder weather arriving late-week. Precipitation chances remain slim to none at this time.
High pressure, dry air, sunshine, and southerly breezes make for a magnificent Monday! Highs are expected to reach 60° in the city (normal for Chattanooga is 50°). If you have the holiday off, get out and enjoy the afternoon. A few clouds might drift into the region tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
An approaching weak disturbance produces partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs again around 60°. Clouds stick around Tuesday night with lows in the lower 30s.
Wednesday will be a bit cooler with a highs in the seasonable lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be chilly and cloudier with morning temperatures in the low 30s and highs in the middle to upper 40s. On Friday some sunshine returns with upper 40s to near 50°
Next weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday. Look for lows of 30°-35° with highs near 50°.
For the latest, download the WRCB weather app
. - Nick Austin
For Monday:
8 AM ... Clear, 31
Noon ... Sunny, 54
5 PM ... Mostly Sunny, 59