Our Services

At Mmelt we provide each of our patients with a customized body shaping solution to problem areas based on their individual body type and goals. Our multiple technologically advanced products and procedures work synergistically to help our patients attain optimal body shaping results.

Mmelt is by far the leader in medically supervised body shaping procedures. We offer a viable alternative to women and men who want the latest body shaping technologies, but don't want to undergo surgery. Whether it is losing that belly "pooch", the love handles, reducing the thighs and/or tightening under the chin, our highly trained team of medical professionals tailor treatments to match individual body types, lifestyles and desired results. Also, ask us about our Galvanic spa treatments and line of skin care products.

Facial Rejuvenation

Mesoglow for facial rejuvenation is a procedure in which specific medications and nutrients are delivered into the facial skin for rejuvenaing purposes. It generally yields impressive results through skin stimulation and regeneration. After the procedure the face skin acquire a more youthful appearance, the so called "mesoglow", which lasts five to seven days. Repeated applications however have shown to induce long term changes with a more youthful appearance of the face, resulting from improved skin elasticity and firmness. Mmelt also administers Botox and Dermal fillers.

Microdremabrasion

Microdermabrasion is the most natural way to regain the youthful appearance of skin without chemicals, lasers or surgery, or extended periods of irritation and redness. Microdermabrasion skin care is ideal for anyone who wants to improve skin appearance and reverse the signs of aging. Scarring and moderate wrinkles due to sun damage and acne, or correcting age spots and other pigment problems, crystal microdermabrasion can make a beautiful difference to skin. Microdermabrasion is the safest and most effective method available for wrinkle reduction, skin exfoliation, and pigment correction. Our microdermabrasion skin care equipment also rejuvenates skin by removing the dull, lifeless, sun-damaged epidermis and stimulating the production of new skin cells and collagen.



The crystal microdermabrasion system at MMeLT provides superior treatment results, which translates into client satisfaction. Most clients see improvement after just a few treatments.



Instructions for Microdermabrasion Clients





• You should notify MMeLT if they are pregnant, had recent peels or surgery, allergies, tendency of cold sores and fever blisters, or uses Retin-A, Accutane or Hormones. This will determine the treatment regimen we can offer you. • To achieve maximum results clients will need to follow the complete regimen of treatments.....usually 6 treatments which are 7-10 days apart. You should also use a home care regimen designed for me without changing or adding any products without consulting MMeLT. • You should discontinue the use of Retin-A or Accutane during the treatment regimen. • There will be some degree of minor discomfort, scratchiness, itchiness. There will be the irritation and redness and you should contact MMeLT if this persists more than 48 hours. • Do not use makeup immediately after your treatment. After about 2 hours you can use mineral make up or foundation that comes in a pump. This is so that you do not introduce bacteria onto the skin where the treatment was done.

BODY VIBRATION



The development of vibration training came from a desire to improve bone density and muscle integrity in cosmonauts. The technology was originally developed to counteract the lack of gravity in space by the Soviet Union . After decades of research, this innovative machine has received endorsement by many professional athletes and is ensured to produce effective results for your physical therapy needs.

Variety of Applications:

• Increases muscle strength, flexibility, and range of motion • Enhances balance and coordination • Strengthens and enhances posture • Improves circulation and increases blood oxygenation • Boosts levels of Testosterone and natural HGH • Decreases level of Cortisol (hormone released when we're under stress) • Improves muscle strength and tone, enhancing athletic performance • Increases bone strength and density • Improves mobility and flexibility. Builds muscle strength. • Combats osteoporosis. • Reduces back pain and stiffness • Produces the effects of 80 different exercises by minor adjustments in posture and body positioning. • Can be used in many different rehabilitative capacities • Work out all the important muscle groups of the body • You can stand, sit, lie, or position a part of the body upon the platform to achieve a different effect • Spinal pain: facet syndrome.

Several Pro Teams use Whole Body Vibration Technology with various machines. Some of these teams are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, L.A. Kings, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, and USGA.

Pricing and Sessions





Individual Sessions $1.00 per minute with a 10 minute minimum for a total of $10.00 Work Week Package $0.75 per minute with a 10 minute special for a total of $37.50 Work Week Monthly Package $0.60 per minute with a 10 minute minimum for a total of $120.00