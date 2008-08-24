Our Services

Services
At Mmelt we provide each of our patients with a customized body shaping solution to problem areas based on their individual body type and goals. Our multiple technologically advanced products and procedures work synergistically to help our patients attain optimal body shaping results.
Mmelt is by far the leader in medically supervised body shaping procedures. We offer a viable alternative to women and men who want the latest body shaping technologies, but don't want to undergo surgery. Whether it is losing that belly "pooch", the love handles, reducing the thighs and/or tightening under the chin, our highly trained team of medical professionals tailor treatments to match individual body types, lifestyles and desired results. Also, ask us about our Galvanic spa treatments and line of skin care products.
Facial Rejuvenation
Mesoglow for facial rejuvenation is a procedure in which specific medications and nutrients are delivered into the facial skin for rejuvenaing purposes. It generally yields impressive results through skin stimulation and regeneration. After the procedure the face skin acquire a more youthful appearance, the so called "mesoglow", which lasts five to seven days. Repeated applications however have shown to induce long term changes with a more youthful appearance of the face, resulting from improved skin elasticity and firmness. Mmelt also administers Botox and Dermal fillers.
Microdremabrasion
Microdermabrasion is the most natural way to regain the youthful appearance of skin without chemicals, lasers or surgery, or extended periods of irritation and redness. Microdermabrasion skin care is ideal for anyone who wants to improve skin appearance and reverse the signs of aging. Scarring and moderate wrinkles due to sun damage and acne, or correcting age spots and other pigment problems, crystal microdermabrasion can make a beautiful difference to skin. Microdermabrasion is the safest and most effective method available for wrinkle reduction, skin exfoliation, and pigment correction. Our microdermabrasion skin care equipment also rejuvenates skin by removing the dull, lifeless, sun-damaged epidermis and stimulating the production of new skin cells and collagen.
The crystal microdermabrasion system at MMeLT provides superior treatment results, which translates into client satisfaction. Most clients see improvement after just a few treatments.
Instructions for Microdermabrasion Clients
|•
|You should notify MMeLT if they are pregnant, had recent peels or surgery, allergies, tendency of cold sores and fever blisters, or uses Retin-A, Accutane or Hormones. This will determine the treatment regimen we can offer you.
|•
|To achieve maximum results clients will need to follow the complete regimen of treatments.....usually 6 treatments which are 7-10 days apart. You should also use a home care regimen designed for me without changing or adding any products without consulting MMeLT.
|•
|You should discontinue the use of Retin-A or Accutane during the treatment regimen.
|•
|There will be some degree of minor discomfort, scratchiness, itchiness. There will be the irritation and redness and you should contact MMeLT if this persists more than 48 hours.
|•
|Do not use makeup immediately after your treatment. After about 2 hours you can use mineral make up or foundation that comes in a pump. This is so that you do not introduce bacteria onto the skin where the treatment was done.
BODY VIBRATION
The development of vibration training came from a desire to improve bone density and muscle integrity in cosmonauts. The technology was originally developed to counteract the lack of gravity in space by the Soviet Union . After decades of research, this innovative machine has received endorsement by many professional athletes and is ensured to produce effective results for your physical therapy needs.
Variety of Applications:
|•
|Increases muscle strength, flexibility, and range of motion
|•
|Enhances balance and coordination
|•
|Strengthens and enhances posture
|•
|Improves circulation and increases blood oxygenation
|•
|Boosts levels of Testosterone and natural HGH
|•
|Decreases level of Cortisol (hormone released when we're under stress)
|•
|Improves muscle strength and tone, enhancing athletic performance
|•
|Increases bone strength and density
|•
|Improves mobility and flexibility. Builds muscle strength.
|•
|Combats osteoporosis.
|•
|Reduces back pain and stiffness
|•
|Produces the effects of 80 different exercises by minor adjustments in posture and body positioning.
|•
|Can be used in many different rehabilitative capacities
|•
|Work out all the important muscle groups of the body
|•
|You can stand, sit, lie, or position a part of the body upon the platform to achieve a different effect
|•
|Spinal pain: facet syndrome.
Several Pro Teams use Whole Body Vibration Technology with various machines. Some of these teams are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, L.A. Kings, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, and USGA.
Pricing and Sessions
|Individual Sessions
|$1.00 per minute with a 10 minute minimum for a total of $10.00
|
Work Week Package
|$0.75 per minute with a 10 minute special for a total of $37.50
|Work Week Monthly Package
|$0.60 per minute with a 10 minute minimum for a total of $120.00
Each product in this system plays an integral role in delivering the following benefits:
Nu Skin 180°® Anti-Aging Skin Therapy System
Your skin is telling you it's time to make a change. Decide today to look younger next week with Nu Skin 180°®. Designed to reverse the full range of aging effects, this system is clinically proven to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, refine texture, and even skin tone for an overall more youthful appearance.
Benefits
Galvanic Spa
Expand your home spa experience. Rejuvenate your complexion, revitalize your scalp, and refine your body with professional spa treatments-no appointment necessary.
Benefits
Medically Monitored Weight Loss
You are probably aware that we are experiencing an epidemic of obesity in both adults and children in the U.S. Approximately 50 percent of women and 59 percent of men age 20 and older are overweight or obese, as are about one quarter of children and adolescents ages 6 -17. And these rates, which are already among the highest in the world, are increasing rather than decreasing. From a public health perspective, this is alarming.
Despite this history, scientific evidence strongly suggests that, in many cases, obese individuals who lose even relatively small amounts of weight find that an accompanying comorbid disease or condition is improved, its progression is slowed, or its symptoms disappear. The evidence further suggests that improvement in these comorbid conditions will persist if such modest weight loss is maintained.
Hormone replacement therapy
Cornerstone Wellness
Our Health and Wellness Coach utilizes state of the art bio-impedance body composition analysis coupled with a nutritional supplement program to help you lose weight and gain better health. This proven program factors in exercise, weight training, meal planning and keeps you on track for success.
Bioidentical hormones
Bio-identical hormones are manufactured in the lab to have the same molecular structure as the hormones made by your own body. By contrast, synthetic hormones are intentionally different. Drug companies can't patent a bio-identical structure, so they invent synthetic hormones that are patentable (Premarin, Prempro and Provera being the most widely used examples).
Though bio-identical hormones have been around for years, most practitioners are unfamiliar with them. There are several branded versions now available for use in the kind of hormone replacement therapy ("HRT") typical of synthetic hormones. This is generally a one-size-fits-all dosage regime.
We begin with laboratory tests of hormone levels (a so-called "hormone panel"). When warranted, we then prescribe a precise dosage of bio-identical estrogen, testosterone or DHEA that is made up at a compounding pharmacy. Each patient is then monitored carefully through regular follow-up hormone panels to ensure we get symptom relief at the lowest possible dosage. In the initial stages, we will do a hormone panel every three months. Once balance is restored, we'll do one panel a year at the time of the annual exam.
Are bio-identical hormones better than synthetic hormones?
We long ago concluded that the answer to this question is yes. But that doesn't mean bio-identical hormones are perfect.
The great appeal of bio-identical hormones is that they are natural, and our bodies can metabolize them as it was designed to do, minimizing side effects. Synthetic hormones are quite strong and often produce intolerable side effects. Moreover, the compounded bio-identical hormones can be matched individually to each woman's needs - something that's just impossible with mass-produced products.
Cellulite Treatment
Cellulite is the lumpy substance resembling cottage cheese that is commonly found on the thighs, stomach, and buttocks. Cellulite is actually a fancy name for collections of fat that push against the connective tissue beneath a person's skin, which causes the surface of the skin to dimple or pucker and look lumpy. You can check to see if you have cellulite by pinching the skin around your upper thigh. If it looks a bit lumpy, you probably have it. And if you do have cellulite, you're definitely not alone: Most girls and women - and some men - have cellulite.Several factors influence whether a person has cellulite and how much they have. Your genes, your gender, the amount of fat on your body, your age, and the thickness of your skin are all associated with the amount of cellulite you have or how visible it is. Lipotherapy is one way to decrease cellulite.