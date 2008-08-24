Our Full Menu

Mesotherapy & Lipotherapy
|
Mesotherapy
A therapeutic procedure to help with pain management for individuals who cannot use steroids.
|
$400.00
per area
|
Lipotherapy
A cosmetic procedure used to sculpt & contour the body by decreasing fat pads in specific areas.
|
$400.00
per area
|
Non surgical Face Lift
A nonsurgical form of decreasing wrinkles, improving skin tone & texture, & decreasing sagging skin to give a more youthful appearance.
|
$2400.00
|
Facial Glow
Hydrate the face by infusing the skin with potent antioxidants and vitamins. Add moisturizing elements to the skin. This offers an immediate result.
|
$400.00
Botox Injections
|
Consultation fee
This fee will be applied to your procedure.
|
$40.00
|
Price per unit
Forehead up to 10 units $120.00
Worry line in between eye brows up to 12 units $144.00
Crows feet around eyes up to: 16 units $192.00 Underarms for excessive sweating: $800 Hands and Feet for excessive sweating: $650
*****add $12.00 for each unit over the specified units above*****
|
$12.00
Weight Loss Program
Cornerstone Wellness
Our Health and Wellness Coach utilizes state of the art bio-impedance body composition analysis coupled with a nutritional supplement program to help you lose weight and gain better health. This proven program factors in exercise, weight training, meal planning and keeps you on track for success.
|
16 week Program Medically Monitored
Weight Loss Program
16 week weight loss program includes all labs, EKG, All visits, weigh ins, medications if appropriate, and use of K1 and diet education
|
$850.00
|
Initial Visit
Consultation, education on diet, exercise, labs, EKG, & weight loss medication.
|
$250.00
|
Weight Loss Follow up visit
Review of test results, diet, exercise, & diary, weigh in, medication refills as appropriate, and encouragement to continue.
|
$80.00
|
K1 Platinum exercise equipment
A Triangular Oscillating System that increases muscle strength, tones, & assists in weight loss by elevating HGH, testosterone, collagen, & serotonin and suppresses Cortisol which is produced by stress.
|
$1.00
per min.
Skin Care
|
Microdermabrasion
A therapeutic treatment that removes the superficial dead cells and increases the production along with new collagen and elastin. Leaves skin smooth & clean.
|
$80.00
|
Facial Products by dmSkin
Hydrating, Clarifying, Lightening, or Anti-Aging Skin Care Products.
|
$85.00
|
Galvanic Spa System
Rejuvenate your complexion, revitalize your scalp, and refine your body with professional spa treatments-without leaving home.
|
$300.00
|
Nu Skin 180 Anti-aging Skin Therapy
Includes face wash, skin mist, cell renewal fhrid, UV block hydrator, Night Complex, line corrector, CoQ10 Complete.
|
$250.00
|
Galvanic Spa System and Nu Skin 180
|
$500.00