Instructions for Clients Having Microdermabrasion - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Instructions for Clients Having Microdermabrasion

You should notify MMeLT if they are pregnant, had recent peels or surgery, allergies, tendency of cold sores and fever blisters, or uses Retin-A, Accutane or Hormones. This will determine the treatment regimen we can offer you.

You should discontinue the use of Retin-A or Accutane during the treatment regimen.There will be some degree of minor discomfort, scratchiness, itchiness. There will be the irritation and redness and you should contact MMeLT if this persists more than 48 hours.

To achieve maximum results clients will need to follow the complete regimen of treatments.....usually 6 treatments which are 7-10 days apart. You should also use a home care regimen designed for me without changing or adding any products without consulting MMeLT.

Do not use makeup immediately after your treatment. After about 2 hours you can use mineral make up or foundation that comes in a pump. This is so that you do not introduce bacteria onto the skin where the treatment was done.

6116 Shallowford Rd., Ste. 114
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mon-Fri 8am-4:30pm
