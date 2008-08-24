Dr. Thomas Miller, M.D.

Dr. Miller has over 30 years experience in injection therapist. He is board certified and has been trained by the Meso & Lipotherapy Pioneers, Dr. Jacques' Le Coz, Dr. Patrcia Rittes, and Dr. Roman Chubaty. Dr. Miller is one of the less than 700 physicians certified by the pioneers. He is also a member of the International Mesotherapy Society.

He received his Medical Degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center on San Antonio and served his residency at North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill. Dr. Miller served as a member of the U.S.A.F. Medical Corps from 1966 to 1970 and also served in the U.S. Army Reserve in the early 90's. He currently serves as Medical Director for Specialists in Pain Management, P. C., in Chattanooga. Dr. Miller is licensed to practice medicine in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

He also is Board Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology, the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Academy of Pain Management. Dr. Miller is involved in many professional activities including serving on the Regional Board of the Tennessee Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, Expert Consultant on prescription writing controlled substances for the Office of General Counsel Health Department in Nashville and he was recently appointed by Hamilton County Board of Commissioners to the Regional Health Council.