Ok, we have arrived in Kyrghystan after a 19 hour plane ride with an hour layover in Leipzhig, Germany.

Now, I know must of you are like me and saying where the heck is that?

We are close to Afghanistan at a remote location and will be jumping into the war headfirst here in the next few days. Sorry that is all I can really say at this point.

I hope the weekend went well for everyone, with the jet lag I have no concept of time right now nor do I even know what day of the week it is. :)

I'll be finding out my new address this week and as soon as I do then of course I'll be sending that out along with a general location of where I'll be.

Take care, I love you guys and miss you already. I'll be home soon. (Enshallah=God willing)

Serving Proudly

SGT BillyG Massingale