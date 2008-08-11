Soldier Leaves For Afghanistan; Kicks off Supply Drive

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - Billy Massingale started off as a bright-eyed boy scout, like the young boys he spoke to on Monday, but now he is a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. "Frames young men's lives, kept me out of trouble a lot when I was a kid," he says of the Boy Scouts. Monday was a chance for him to give back to the organization that shaped his life. "They are raising school supplies to deliver to the children of Afghanistan," he says. Boynton Cub Scout Pack 3166 is collecting pens, paper, and everything in between to deliver to children their age. "They need school books and can't afford to pay for much stuff," says eight year old Ryan Harris.

Sgt. Massingale, along with other soldiers, will deliver the items to the country's needy children. "They are going to school in dirt school houses, sometimes a barn," he says. For the children, the supplies won't go unappreciated. "With their culture, they honor things. It is awesome to see how they cherish things to learn."

If you would like to donate school supplies, you can do so by dropping the items off at:

Amerigas or Signal Machine

241 A. Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga 883 Old Mill Road, Ringgold, GA